Left Menu

Karnataka's Law and Order Under Siege: A Rising 'Goonda State'?

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for worsening law and order, claiming the state is becoming a 'goonda state.' He cited cases like the Hampi rape and alleged gold smuggling, questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's control over the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:57 IST
Karnataka's Law and Order Under Siege: A Rising 'Goonda State'?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense assembly session, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka blasted the current Congress administration in Karnataka, accusing it of presiding over a 'deteriorating' law and order system. Ashoka's sharp critique suggested that the state's governance had degenerated into a 'goonda state.'

His remarks highlighted public safety concerns, posing the question of whether the government was 'alive or dead' in its responsibilities. Stressing his point, Ashoka alleged an administration in disarray, particularly citing the unclear management of the Home Department under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's regime.

Referencing multiple high-profile cases, including the Hampi rape and an alleged gold smuggling scandal involving ministers, Ashoka accused the government of silence and inaction, raising significant public safety alarms in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025