Karnataka's Law and Order Under Siege: A Rising 'Goonda State'?
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for worsening law and order, claiming the state is becoming a 'goonda state.' He cited cases like the Hampi rape and alleged gold smuggling, questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's control over the administration.
In a tense assembly session, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka blasted the current Congress administration in Karnataka, accusing it of presiding over a 'deteriorating' law and order system. Ashoka's sharp critique suggested that the state's governance had degenerated into a 'goonda state.'
His remarks highlighted public safety concerns, posing the question of whether the government was 'alive or dead' in its responsibilities. Stressing his point, Ashoka alleged an administration in disarray, particularly citing the unclear management of the Home Department under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's regime.
Referencing multiple high-profile cases, including the Hampi rape and an alleged gold smuggling scandal involving ministers, Ashoka accused the government of silence and inaction, raising significant public safety alarms in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
