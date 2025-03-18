Left Menu

President Pays a Visit: Checking On VP Dhankhar's Recovery

President Droupadi Murmu visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence to inquire about his health following his discharge from AIIMS. Dhankhar, who was admitted due to cardiac issues, expressed gratitude for Murmu's concern and well-wishes for his recovery.

  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of concern and solidarity, President Droupadi Murmu met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday after his recent discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was treated for a cardiac condition.

The Vice President was hospitalized on March 9 due to cardiac ailments and was discharged three days later, with doctors advising him to rest adequately. President Murmu's visit to the Vice President's enclave was a personal touch, reflecting her interest in his well-being.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Vice President Dhankhar acknowledged the President's visit as 'profoundly touching,' stating that her concern and best wishes for his health were revitalizing. His comments were shared publicly through a post on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

