Aurangzeb's Tomb: The Next Ayodhya for 2026 Elections
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS will use Aurangzeb's tomb as a central issue in the 2026 elections, akin to the Ayodhya Ram temple issue in previous polls. His remarks follow unrest in Nagpur over alleged desecration of a holy book.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's chief, Prakash Ambedkar, has stirred the political pot by suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plan to leverage Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb as a key electoral issue in the 2026 elections.
Ambedkar's declaration follows recent violence in Nagpur, allegedly provoked by rumors of a religious book being burnt during a right-wing protest. The protestors were demonstrating for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
This controversy has seen ruling party BJP and Shiv Sena members advocating tomb removal, while opposition alleges the tactic is designed to distract from pressing issues. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed popular sentiments, questioning the need for Aurangzeb's tomb.
(With inputs from agencies.)
