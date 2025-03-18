Left Menu

Trump and Putin's Quest for Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace

Presidents Trump and Putin discussed initiating a limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The White House aims for a broader peace process, including a maritime Black Sea ceasefire. However, the agreement's details and Ukraine's stance remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:38 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal conversation on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin concurred on seeking a limited ceasefire focusing on energy and infrastructure targets amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement from the White House.

This dialogue marks the initial stage of what the White House describes as a 'movement to peace,' with hopes of eventually implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and achieving a comprehensive and enduring resolution to the hostilities. Negotiations are reportedly set to commence immediately. However, the specifics of this phased plan and Ukraine's position on it remain uncertain at this time.

Further adding to the intricacy of the situation, President Putin urged Trump to halt all foreign military and intelligence support to Ukraine, as the US works towards ending Russia's invasion, raising questions on the feasibility of such demands in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

