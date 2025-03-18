Mexico City's Bullfight Revamp: Tradition Under Transformation

In a significant move that could alter centuries-old cultural practices, Mexico City's local congress has passed a measure aimed at making bullfights less harmful to both animals and matadors. The decision, made on Tuesday, has been hailed by animal rights advocates while facing sharp criticism from traditional bullfighting fans.

Introduced by Mayor Clara Brugada of the Morena party, the legislation prohibits the use of spades and swords by bullfighters. It also mandates that bulls' horns be covered to minimize human injuries. The bill passed overwhelmingly, with 61 votes in favor and just one against.

Despite clashes between demonstrators and police outside the local congress, the law aims not to eliminate bullfighting, but to evolve it, said lawmaker Victor Hugo Romo de Vivar. Mayor Brugada declared the measure a milestone for animal rights, set to become effective in 210 calendar days, allowing the government time to draft new regulations.

