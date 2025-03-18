Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Secures Unchallenged Victory in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Five candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, were elected unopposed to the Maharashtra legislative council as opposition parties did not field nominees for the bypolls. This electoral outcome underscores the alliance's political strength and strategic coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:43 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Secures Unchallenged Victory in Maharashtra Legislative Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive turn of events, the ruling Mahayuti alliance celebrated an unopposed victory in the Maharashtra legislative council elections as opposition parties refrained from fielding candidates. The alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured all five seats uncontested.

Notably, Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche from the BJP, along with Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Khodke from the NCP, marked their success in the absence of opposition nominations. This development brings about a unique scenario where Sulabha Khodke, an NCP MLA, and her husband Sanjay Khodke concurrently hold positions in both legislative houses.

The vacant council seats emerged after sitting members transitioned to assembly roles post-elections last year. Despite an independent candidate, Umesh Mhetre, attempting to enter the race, he failed to meet the endorsement requirements. The ruling alliance's victory highlights its dominant position, as the opposition lacked numbers to offer a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025