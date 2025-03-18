Mahayuti Alliance Secures Unchallenged Victory in Maharashtra Legislative Council

In a decisive turn of events, the ruling Mahayuti alliance celebrated an unopposed victory in the Maharashtra legislative council elections as opposition parties refrained from fielding candidates. The alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured all five seats uncontested.

Notably, Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche from the BJP, along with Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Khodke from the NCP, marked their success in the absence of opposition nominations. This development brings about a unique scenario where Sulabha Khodke, an NCP MLA, and her husband Sanjay Khodke concurrently hold positions in both legislative houses.

The vacant council seats emerged after sitting members transitioned to assembly roles post-elections last year. Despite an independent candidate, Umesh Mhetre, attempting to enter the race, he failed to meet the endorsement requirements. The ruling alliance's victory highlights its dominant position, as the opposition lacked numbers to offer a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)