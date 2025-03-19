Trump's Dismissal of FTC Democrats: A Test of Agency Independence

President Donald Trump has removed the two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, according to sources close to the matter. The dismissal marks a significant moment as it puts the independence of key regulatory agencies under scrutiny.

This decision has sparked widespread debate on the autonomy of such bodies that are designed to operate independently from the executive influence, emphasizing the crucial role they play in maintaining checks and balances within the government framework.

The event signifies a critical turning point in the relationship between the administration and its regulatory agencies, raising essential questions about governance and oversight in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)