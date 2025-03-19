President Trump Dismisses Key Democratic FTC Commissioners
President Donald Trump has dismissed Democratic commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. This action challenges the independence of regulatory agencies, following previous firings that have led to legal battles. A 1935 Supreme Court ruling protects such commissioners from dismissal without cause.
In a contentious move that calls into question the independence of regulatory agencies, President Donald Trump has dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Sources familiar with the decision have identified the commissioners as Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.
This action is the latest in a series of firings by Trump, aimed at Democrat-held positions within independent agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board. These firings have ignited legal challenges due to their perceived breach of agency independence.
The U.S. Supreme Court established in a 1935 ruling that FTC commissioners can only be removed for just cause, such as neglecting their duties. This ruling offers a level of protection to independent, bipartisan multi-member agencies from direct political influence by the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greenland's Rising Tide of Independence: Trump's Unlikely Catalyst
India's Quest for Lithium Independence: A Critical Minerals Mission
Greenland's Independence: Charting Its Own Path
Landmark Ruling: Liverpool Fans' Lawsuits Against UEFA Move Forward
Taiwan Faces Travel Risks Amid China's Independence Crackdown