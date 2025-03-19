President Trump Dismisses Key Democratic FTC Commissioners

In a contentious move that calls into question the independence of regulatory agencies, President Donald Trump has dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Sources familiar with the decision have identified the commissioners as Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

This action is the latest in a series of firings by Trump, aimed at Democrat-held positions within independent agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board. These firings have ignited legal challenges due to their perceived breach of agency independence.

The U.S. Supreme Court established in a 1935 ruling that FTC commissioners can only be removed for just cause, such as neglecting their duties. This ruling offers a level of protection to independent, bipartisan multi-member agencies from direct political influence by the administration.

