Macron Unveils Bold Nuclear Strategy for Europe's Independence
French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new nuclear strategy to enhance Europe's independence by temporarily deploying France's nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries. The plan includes collaboration with Germany and other European nations while keeping French control over nuclear weapon decisions, amid rising doubts about US defense commitments.
In a significant policy shift, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Monday that France would commence the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied European countries. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster Europe's strategic autonomy.
Addressing the concerns over US commitment to Europe's defense, Macron, speaking from L'Ile Longue military base, clarified that while France will permit restricted participation in its nuclear activities by allies, decision-making will remain solely French.
Demonstrating Franco-German solidarity, Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans for joint exercises and enhancements in conventional capabilities. As France boosts its nuclear arsenal, Macron emphasized the growing necessity for Europe to be more self-reliant in defense matters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- nuclear strategy
- France
- Europe
- independence
- defense
- allies
- warheads
- deterrence
- US commitments
ALSO READ
Friendly Fire: U.S. Jets Downed by Kuwaiti Defenses Amid Gulf Tensions
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses
UK Greenlights US Defense Operations Against Iranian Missile Threats
Global Allies Unite in Middle East Crisis After Khamenei's Fatal Strike
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides