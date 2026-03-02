Macron Unveils Bold Nuclear Strategy for Europe's Independence

In a significant policy shift, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Monday that France would commence the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied European countries. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster Europe's strategic autonomy.

Addressing the concerns over US commitment to Europe's defense, Macron, speaking from L'Ile Longue military base, clarified that while France will permit restricted participation in its nuclear activities by allies, decision-making will remain solely French.

Demonstrating Franco-German solidarity, Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans for joint exercises and enhancements in conventional capabilities. As France boosts its nuclear arsenal, Macron emphasized the growing necessity for Europe to be more self-reliant in defense matters.