Paramount Merges with Warner Bros, Sinners Takes Actor Award, Kevin Spacey Faces Civil Lawsuits

The entertainment industry sees major shifts as Paramount and Warner Bros merge. The merger, resulting in an estimated $79 billion net debt, will unify their streaming platforms without any cable asset sales, stated Paramount CEO David Ellison.

In cinema, the focus shifts towards compelling human stories as Oscar-nominated films highlight the Palestinian narrative amid ongoing conflicts. Meanwhile, 'Sinners' secures the Actor Award, preparing for an Oscars face-off against 'One Battle After Another'.

On a different note, the legal world buzzes with Kevin Spacey facing new civil lawsuits in the UK related to past sexual assault allegations, while rapper Ghetts receives a 12-year sentence for a hit-and-run incident.