Paramount Merges with Warner Bros, Sinners Takes Actor Award, Kevin Spacey Faces Civil Lawsuits

The Paramount-Warner Bros merger results in $79 billion debt while Oscar-nominated films highlight Palestinian stories. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney host Wrexham commentary, and 'Sinners' wins the Actor Award, setting up an Oscars showdown. Kevin Spacey faces UK civil lawsuits, and rapper Ghetts is jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment industry sees major shifts as Paramount and Warner Bros merge. The merger, resulting in an estimated $79 billion net debt, will unify their streaming platforms without any cable asset sales, stated Paramount CEO David Ellison.

In cinema, the focus shifts towards compelling human stories as Oscar-nominated films highlight the Palestinian narrative amid ongoing conflicts. Meanwhile, 'Sinners' secures the Actor Award, preparing for an Oscars face-off against 'One Battle After Another'.

On a different note, the legal world buzzes with Kevin Spacey facing new civil lawsuits in the UK related to past sexual assault allegations, while rapper Ghetts receives a 12-year sentence for a hit-and-run incident.

