Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

Greenland's role in Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election is set to gauge the island's desire for independence. Political divides have surfaced as the ruling Demokraatit coalition favors a measured independence approach, while the opposition Naleraq party demands a rapid separation, potentially attracting U.S. interest under President Trump.

Naleraq leader Pele Broberg accuses others of conceding to Denmark, highlighting tensions. A Naleraq lawmaker's unauthorized U.S. visit intensifies public debate among Greenland's 57,000 residents. Analysts suggest growing autonomy desires might weaken traditional support for Greenland's ruling coalition, marking an unpredictable election.

Historical grievances strain relations; Denmark's 2022 apology for non-consensual birth control from 1966-1991 still resonates. Siumut demands an expert report on whether this constituted genocide ahead of the election. Despite tensions, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's resistance to Trump's ambitions has earned her mixed reactions from Greenlanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)