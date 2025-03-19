Trump Ousts FTC's Democratic Commissioners Amid Controversy
President Trump has removed Democratic FTC commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. Both commissioners claimed the dismissals were illegal, sparking controversy over the move. The White House made the announcement on Tuesday, raising questions about the future direction of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
President Donald Trump has removed both Democratic commissioners at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, an action confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday.
In response, Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter issued separate statements, arguing that their dismissals were unlawful.
The controversial decision has stirred debate about its implications for the consumer protection agency's direction.
