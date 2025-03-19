Left Menu

Trump Ousts FTC's Democratic Commissioners Amid Controversy

President Trump has removed Democratic FTC commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. Both commissioners claimed the dismissals were illegal, sparking controversy over the move. The White House made the announcement on Tuesday, raising questions about the future direction of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:08 IST
Trump Ousts FTC's Democratic Commissioners Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has removed both Democratic commissioners at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, an action confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday.

In response, Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter issued separate statements, arguing that their dismissals were unlawful.

The controversial decision has stirred debate about its implications for the consumer protection agency's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025