Unveiling the Secrets Behind the JFK Assassination

U.S. President Donald Trump released documents related to JFK's 1963 assassination, aiming for transparency. Over 80,000 papers from the National Archives detail Justice Department reviews, conspiracy theories, and Cold War insights. Despite public interest, experts doubt the new data will change the official narrative of Oswald's sole guilt.

Updated: 19-03-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to fulfill a campaign promise, President Donald Trump has unveiled a collection of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This move, aimed at increasing transparency, sees the anticipated release of over 80,000 records. Lawyers from the Justice Department dedicated extensive hours to reviewing these documents.

The content traverses various historical facets, including Cold War-era diplomacy and conspiracy theories linking Lee Harvey Oswald's Soviet connections to JFK's assassination. The Department of Defense provided insights into U.S. activities in Latin America during the early 1960s, revealing tactics against Cuban leader Fidel Castro's communist agenda.

Despite the revelations, experts believe that the newly released documents will unlikely alter the standing narrative that Oswald acted alone. Public interest remains high amid speculation about undisclosed CIA knowledge on Oswald's actions leading up to the assassination, but hopes for groundbreaking information may be unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

