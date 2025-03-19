Left Menu

Trump's New Order Shifts Disaster Prep to States

President Trump signed an executive order to delegate disaster preparedness to state and local governments, aiming to reform FEMA. The order mandates a policy overhaul to improve infrastructure focus and risk management, raising concerns about reduced federal support for disaster readiness and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 07:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has introduced an executive order aimed at delegating responsibility for disaster preparations to state and local governments, marking a shift in the approach of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The order demands a comprehensive review of U.S. infrastructure and disaster response policies to enhance efficiency and simplify federal roles.

The move suggests that investments from state and local governments in minimizing risks such as wildfires and cyber attacks could bolster national security. However, specifics regarding these investments and their funding remain unclear. The order underscores the importance of local management supported by a competent federal framework, emphasizing that empowered states making smart infrastructure choices benefit taxpayers.

A significant aspect of the order is the establishment of a 'National Risk Register' to monitor infrastructure risks nationwide. While the administration seeks to enhance state-federal cooperation, critics like Rob Moore from the Natural Resources Defense Council warn that this could weaken disaster preparedness, noting significant staff cuts at FEMA and reduced local funding.

