Trump's Unexpected Support: The Liberal Party's Rising Prospects in Canada

Donald Trump expressed indifference to the outcome of Canada's election, suggesting a preference for dealing with a liberal government. With the Liberals experiencing a surge under Mark Carney, they are closing the gap against Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre, who has been likened to Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 07:55 IST
In a surprising statement, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he would not be troubled if the Liberal Party were to win the forthcoming Canadian election. During an interview on Fox News, Trump shared that he finds it simpler to negotiate with liberals, remarking that he doesn't mind who leads the Canadian government.

The President's comments come amidst his strained relationship with Canada, highlighted by imposed tariffs and threats of making Canada a U.S. state. With the Liberal Party, now under the leadership of former central banker Mark Carney, polls show a narrowing race versus the Conservatives, fueling their resurgence in the political landscape.

The Liberals are pushing back against their opponents by drawing parallels between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Trump. Poilievre's stance and slogan, "Canada First," echo sentiments from Trump's rhetoric, as he criticizes the Liberals' handling of issues like housing and living costs.

