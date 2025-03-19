Indonesian Military and State-Owned Companies: A Legislative Update

An Indonesian politician affiliated with President Prabowo Subianto's party declared on Wednesday that active military personnel would not be appointed to state-owned companies.

This announcement comes amidst parliamentary efforts to finalize contentious revisions to the nation's military law.

Budi Djiwandono, deputy chief of the committee in charge of the military law bill, revealed this development at a finance regulator event, following a significant market downturn on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)