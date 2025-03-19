Left Menu

Pramod Sawant: Goa's Milestone CM Breaking Records

Pramod Sawant has set a record by completing six successive years as Goa's Chief Minister. First taking office in March 2019 following Manohar Parrikar's passing, Sawant is currently in his second term, with significant achievements in state governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:18 IST
Pramod Sawant: Goa's Milestone CM Breaking Records
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has reached a significant milestone by completing six consecutive years in office. This achievement makes him the first in the state's history to hold the top position uninterrupted for this duration, surpassing the tenure lengths of predecessors Manohar Parrikar and Digambar Kamat.

The 51-year-old Sawant first assumed office on March 19, 2019, following Parrikar's death, and is now in his second term as chief minister. Representing the Sankhalim assembly constituency in North Goa, his leadership helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure 20 of the 40 state assembly seats, leading to his second oath-taking as CM on March 28, 2022.

Despite achieving a record tenure, Parrikar remains notable for the longest cumulative time as CM, almost nine years spread across three terms. Digambar Kamat remains the only CM to complete a full five-year term post-statehood in 1987. If Sawant completes his current term, he will become the second CM to do so for Goa after Kamat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025