Pramod Sawant: Goa's Milestone CM Breaking Records

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has reached a significant milestone by completing six consecutive years in office. This achievement makes him the first in the state's history to hold the top position uninterrupted for this duration, surpassing the tenure lengths of predecessors Manohar Parrikar and Digambar Kamat.

The 51-year-old Sawant first assumed office on March 19, 2019, following Parrikar's death, and is now in his second term as chief minister. Representing the Sankhalim assembly constituency in North Goa, his leadership helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure 20 of the 40 state assembly seats, leading to his second oath-taking as CM on March 28, 2022.

Despite achieving a record tenure, Parrikar remains notable for the longest cumulative time as CM, almost nine years spread across three terms. Digambar Kamat remains the only CM to complete a full five-year term post-statehood in 1987. If Sawant completes his current term, he will become the second CM to do so for Goa after Kamat.

