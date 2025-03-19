Left Menu

BJP Urges Congress to Align with Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance

BJP leaders emphasize the need for Congress to acknowledge Shashi Tharoor's supportive stance on India's diplomatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They call for Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi to publicly endorse Tharoor's perspective, highlighting Modi's government policies as favorable for the nation.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad urged Congress to align with Shashi Tharoor's stance on India's diplomatic position in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prasad emphasized that Tharoor's support showcases the effectiveness of Modi's government policies.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra echoed these sentiments, calling on Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to recognize Tharoor's diplomatic understanding, attributing his insights to his extensive UN experience. Patra highlighted that other Congress leaders should learn from Tharoor's approach rather than opposing Prime Minister Modi.

Tharoor, in a Raisina Dialogue discussion, acknowledged his past criticism of India's stance as misguided and conceded its strategic benefits. He noted India's unique diplomatic relationship with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning it as a potential peace mediator.

