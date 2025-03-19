Nagpur Violence Sparks Maharashtra Assembly Debate
The Maharashtra government faces criticism over its handling of recent violence in Nagpur, attributed to intelligence failures. Opposition leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, challenge the state's response and leadership. Fadnavis describes the incident as a conspiracy, leading to the imposition of curfews in parts of Nagpur.
Tensions ran high in the Maharashtra legislative assembly as opposition parties lambasted the government over its perceived inability to manage the law and order situation following violent incidents in Nagpur. Reports attribute the chaos to intelligence failures after stones were thrown at police during a protest against Aurangzeb's tomb.
Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition, criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning the lack of police presence during the unrest and urging action against a state minister for inciting statements. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Pravin Datke highlighted reports of violence against police officers during the tumult.
Chief Minister Fadnavis responded, labeling the violence a deliberate conspiracy, with targeted attacks on specific areas. Following the violence, curfews were enforced in various parts of Nagpur, as concerns about rising crime rates and governmental accountability continue to spark debate.
