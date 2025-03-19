Zelenskyy Seeks Clarity from Trump on Putin's Moves

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, seeking details on Trump's recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a Helsinki news conference next to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy pressed on the discrepancies between Putin's promises to halt strikes on energy infrastructure and recent drone assaults across Ukraine.

He reaffirmed Ukraine's firm stance against recognizing territories occupied by Russia as part of future negotiations, marking it as a critical line that Ukraine will not cross.

(With inputs from agencies.)