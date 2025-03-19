Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Clarity from Trump on Putin's Moves

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a conversation with US President Trump to discuss recent communications with Russian leader Putin. Meeting in Helsinki, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's refusal to concede occupied territories and criticized Putin's assurances on energy attacks as inconsistent with recent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:05 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, seeking details on Trump's recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a Helsinki news conference next to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy pressed on the discrepancies between Putin's promises to halt strikes on energy infrastructure and recent drone assaults across Ukraine.

He reaffirmed Ukraine's firm stance against recognizing territories occupied by Russia as part of future negotiations, marking it as a critical line that Ukraine will not cross.

