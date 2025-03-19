Controversy and Arrests Follow Protests in Nagpur

Tensions in Nagpur heightened as Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan was arrested after leading a protest outside a police station. The unrest followed an agitation by VHP workers demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, which escalated into violence.

With his name included in one of six filed FIRs, Khan, along with 50 others, is under investigation for their potential role in the clashes that resulted in injuries to several police members. Authorities are delving into whether Khan instigated the riots.

Nagpur's Police Commissioner Virender Singal stated that the investigation is ongoing to uncover attackers and assess any criminal intentions among those involved. A curfew remains in parts of Nagpur as tensions simmer following Monday's incidents.

