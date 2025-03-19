Left Menu

Democracy Derailment: Erdogan's Political Shift

The Turkish opposition leader accuses President Tayyip Erdogan of abandoning democracy following the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The Republican People's Party chairman, Ozgur Ozel, criticizes Erdogan, likening his actions to those of coup plotters, as tensions rise in Turkey's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:22 IST
Democracy Derailment: Erdogan's Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic showdown in Turkish politics, the country's main opposition leader has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of veering away from the principles of democracy. This follows the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a significant political rival to Erdogan.

During a press briefing in Istanbul, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), slammed President Erdogan, stating that democracy was merely a convenience for Erdogan—a train from which he has now disembarked, aligning himself with those who orchestrate coups.

The comments by Ozel came in the wake of increasing tensions within Turkey's political sphere, as Erdogan faces mounting criticism over his governance approach, particularly concerning democratic values and rival political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025