Democracy Derailment: Erdogan's Political Shift

In a dramatic showdown in Turkish politics, the country's main opposition leader has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of veering away from the principles of democracy. This follows the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a significant political rival to Erdogan.

During a press briefing in Istanbul, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), slammed President Erdogan, stating that democracy was merely a convenience for Erdogan—a train from which he has now disembarked, aligning himself with those who orchestrate coups.

The comments by Ozel came in the wake of increasing tensions within Turkey's political sphere, as Erdogan faces mounting criticism over his governance approach, particularly concerning democratic values and rival political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)