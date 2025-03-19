Amid Rising Tensions, Trump to Speak with Ukrainian Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, as confirmed by a White House official.

This call follows a recent two-hour conversation Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they discussed potential measures to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump's discussion with Zelenskiy is seen as a crucial step in delicate diplomatic relations.

The interaction highlights the complexities of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, especially in light of talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Eastern European region.

(With inputs from agencies.)