Amid Rising Tensions, Trump to Speak with Ukrainian Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The call comes amidst complex diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, as confirmed by a White House official.

This call follows a recent two-hour conversation Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they discussed potential measures to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump's discussion with Zelenskiy is seen as a crucial step in delicate diplomatic relations.

The interaction highlights the complexities of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, especially in light of talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Eastern European region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

