Tragedy in Gaza: UN Staffer Killed in Mysterious Explosion

An explosion in the Gaza Strip tragically claimed the life of a United Nations international staffer and wounded five others, according to a statement from the UN.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, reported that the blast's origin remains unknown, although it involved an explosive ordnance that was 'dropped or fired.'

The incident highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, raising concerns over safety for international workers and local communities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)