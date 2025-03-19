Tragedy in Gaza: UN Staffer Killed in Mysterious Explosion
An explosion in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of a United Nations staffer and wounded five others. The cause of the blast is unknown, though it involved an explosive ordnance that was either dropped or fired. Jorge Moreira da Silva of UNOPS commented on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:07 IST
An explosion in the Gaza Strip tragically claimed the life of a United Nations international staffer and wounded five others, according to a statement from the UN.
Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, reported that the blast's origin remains unknown, although it involved an explosive ordnance that was 'dropped or fired.'
The incident highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, raising concerns over safety for international workers and local communities alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Roadway: Two Students Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Delhi Divisional Railway Manager transferred over a fortnight after stampede at NDLS station killed 18 people.
Deadly Attack Shakes Bannu Cantonment: Nine Killed, Terrorists Neutralized
Student from Telangana killed in US, says family members
Four killed in explosion in market in Pakistan’s Balochistan