Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Faces Scrutiny Over Nagpur Violence

Opposition parties questioned the Maharashtra government's handling of a recent law and order situation in Nagpur, alleging intelligence failure. The violence involved stone-pelting and rumors concerning a religious incident. The Chief Minister labeled the events a premeditated conspiracy as the situation raised concerns over safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:33 IST
Maharashtra Government Faces Scrutiny Over Nagpur Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is under fire from opposition parties following a breakdown in law and order in Nagpur on Monday night. Accusations of intelligence failures have surfaced after stones were hurled at police during disturbances triggered by rumors related to the holy book of a community.

Violence erupted amidst a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's protest over Aurangzeb's tomb, worsening safety concerns. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government in the legislative assembly, questioning their ability to control the situation and called out the absence of police during the critical early hours.

State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the violence as an orchestrated conspiracy, emphasizing targeted attacks on houses and establishments in Nagpur. In response to growing concern, he assured that a chargesheet has been filed in related murder cases, confirming ongoing investigations despite recent curfew impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025