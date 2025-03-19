Maharashtra Government Faces Scrutiny Over Nagpur Violence

The Maharashtra government is under fire from opposition parties following a breakdown in law and order in Nagpur on Monday night. Accusations of intelligence failures have surfaced after stones were hurled at police during disturbances triggered by rumors related to the holy book of a community.

Violence erupted amidst a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's protest over Aurangzeb's tomb, worsening safety concerns. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government in the legislative assembly, questioning their ability to control the situation and called out the absence of police during the critical early hours.

State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the violence as an orchestrated conspiracy, emphasizing targeted attacks on houses and establishments in Nagpur. In response to growing concern, he assured that a chargesheet has been filed in related murder cases, confirming ongoing investigations despite recent curfew impositions.

