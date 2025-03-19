India's Growth Surge: Cabinet Approves Major Projects
PM Narendra Modi commended the Union Cabinet for approving significant projects in dairy, livestock, infrastructure, and digital payments. Key initiatives include revamped dairy programs, a new ammonia-urea plant, a six-lane highway in Maharashtra, and incentives for BHIM-UPI transactions, marking strides in national development and economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of strategic projects aimed at bolstering India's dairy sector, livestock production, infrastructure development, and digital payments system. The decision underscores the government's commitment to economic growth and modernization.
Among the initiatives is the enhanced National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), with an added budget of Rs.1000 crore, expected to revolutionize the dairy sector by improving infrastructure and fostering market access for farmers. The Rashtriya Gokul Mission, also revamped, aims at increasing milk production and supporting indigenous breeds through a Rs.3400 crore allocation.
Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam, enhancing fertilizer production. An Incentive Scheme for low-value BHIM-UPI transactions was also greenlit to promote digital payments. Additionally, a new six-lane highway in Maharashtra will enhance port connectivity, supporting the PM Gatishakti plan's focus on infrastructure growth.
