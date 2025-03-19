Left Menu

India's Growth Surge: Cabinet Approves Major Projects

PM Narendra Modi commended the Union Cabinet for approving significant projects in dairy, livestock, infrastructure, and digital payments. Key initiatives include revamped dairy programs, a new ammonia-urea plant, a six-lane highway in Maharashtra, and incentives for BHIM-UPI transactions, marking strides in national development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:42 IST
India's Growth Surge: Cabinet Approves Major Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of strategic projects aimed at bolstering India's dairy sector, livestock production, infrastructure development, and digital payments system. The decision underscores the government's commitment to economic growth and modernization.

Among the initiatives is the enhanced National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), with an added budget of Rs.1000 crore, expected to revolutionize the dairy sector by improving infrastructure and fostering market access for farmers. The Rashtriya Gokul Mission, also revamped, aims at increasing milk production and supporting indigenous breeds through a Rs.3400 crore allocation.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam, enhancing fertilizer production. An Incentive Scheme for low-value BHIM-UPI transactions was also greenlit to promote digital payments. Additionally, a new six-lane highway in Maharashtra will enhance port connectivity, supporting the PM Gatishakti plan's focus on infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025