Controversial Inquiry into Lucy Letby Convictions Moves Forward

In a significant development, the chair of a British public inquiry into nurse Lucy Letby's conviction has opted to continue the investigation, despite calls for a pause. Letby, found guilty of murdering seven infants, has drawn attention after experts questioned the evidence that led to her conviction.

Amid appeals and a preliminary application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, there is growing concern about potential miscarriages of justice in Letby's case. The new evidence has faced skepticism from some lawyers, who argue it presents nothing groundbreaking about her conviction.

Judge Kathryn Thirlwall, leading the inquiry, emphasized the importance of progressing with the investigation, stating it would not become unfair despite claims about the convictions' safety. The report is anticipated to shed further light on the case, with publication expected in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)