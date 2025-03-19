Left Menu

Controversial Inquiry into Lucy Letby Convictions Moves Forward

A British public inquiry into how nurse Lucy Letby was able to murder seven babies will continue despite calls for its suspension. The commission will examine potential miscarriages of justice, following challenges to the evidence used in Letby's conviction. The inquiry's findings are expected by November.

Controversial Inquiry into Lucy Letby Convictions Moves Forward
In a significant development, the chair of a British public inquiry into nurse Lucy Letby's conviction has opted to continue the investigation, despite calls for a pause. Letby, found guilty of murdering seven infants, has drawn attention after experts questioned the evidence that led to her conviction.

Amid appeals and a preliminary application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, there is growing concern about potential miscarriages of justice in Letby's case. The new evidence has faced skepticism from some lawyers, who argue it presents nothing groundbreaking about her conviction.

Judge Kathryn Thirlwall, leading the inquiry, emphasized the importance of progressing with the investigation, stating it would not become unfair despite claims about the convictions' safety. The report is anticipated to shed further light on the case, with publication expected in November.

