Amit Shah Counters Trinamool's Gokhale in Fiery Parliamentary Debate

Home Minister Amit Shah rebuked Trinamool's Saket Gokhale in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that expanded discussions will receive full answers. Shah dismissed Gokhale's claims of fear, citing his electoral success. The debate touched on CBI jurisdiction, West Bengal's post-poll violence, and expunged remarks by opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
In a charged session of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a stern response to comments made by Trinamool Congress member Saket Gokhale during a discussion on his ministry's functioning. While Gokhale brought the CBI into the debate, Shah clarified that CBI is not under his purview but assured that any expanded discussion would be addressed comprehensively.

Gokhale's assertion that Shah 'got scared' was robustly refuted by the Home Minister, who emphasized his legitimacy in Parliament due to repeated electoral victories, not because of external favors. Shah highlighted ongoing CBI investigations in West Bengal, particularly in relation to reported post-poll violence, and criticized the Trinamool Congress government for alleged inaction.

Gokhale's personal remarks against Shah were deemed unacceptable by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who instructed their removal from records. Union Health Minister JP Nadda called for an apology, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju critiqued Gokhale for undermining the House's dignity. The debate is set to continue as BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded the NDA government's efforts in strengthening national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

