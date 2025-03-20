Left Menu

Israeli Troops Reclaim Gaza Corridor Amid Renewed Conflict

Israel has retaken part of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, intensifying attacks on Hamas until hostages are freed and control of the territory is relinquished. This follows the breakdown of a ceasefire, with over 400 Palestinians killed. Domestic protests mount as tension threatens to reignite all-out war.

Israeli forces have reclaimed control over part of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, a strategic zone that had previously been evacuated during a fragile ceasefire initiated in January. The move comes amid renewed hostilities, with Israeli airstrikes killing over 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

The military operations, which include deploying more personnel to southern Gaza, raise concerns of escalating into a full-scale conflict once more. The resumption of violence has extinguished hopes that a truce might bring lasting peace, as humanitarian aid and hostage releases had begun to flow during the ceasefire period.

International criticism is mounting, with Israel facing pressure from global entities and domestic protests against the government's handling of hostilities and hostage negotiations. The Israeli Defense Minister warned of further military action unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages and yields control of the territory.

