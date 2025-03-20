Tech Takeover: Musk's Controversial Move on US Institute of Peace

In a contentious legal development, a federal judge has permitted the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. This decision comes amidst accusations that Musk's team forcefully inhabited the premises with police support.

The U.S. District Judge, Beryl Howell, expressed disapproval over the forceful entry, which reportedly involved armed officers, yet declined to issue a temporary restraining order due to complexities in the emergency lawsuit filed by USIP.

President Donald Trump's administration backs this takeover, framing it as a move against 'rogue bureaucrats' while aiming to downsize the federal workforce. The incident has sparked significant legal and political debate over government efficiency and authority.

