Left Menu

Tech Takeover: Musk's Controversial Move on US Institute of Peace

A federal judge ruled in favor of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace, despite concerns over the use of force. The move is part of President Trump's initiative to reduce government size, causing uproar and legal action from USIP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:08 IST
Tech Takeover: Musk's Controversial Move on US Institute of Peace
takeover

In a contentious legal development, a federal judge has permitted the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. This decision comes amidst accusations that Musk's team forcefully inhabited the premises with police support.

The U.S. District Judge, Beryl Howell, expressed disapproval over the forceful entry, which reportedly involved armed officers, yet declined to issue a temporary restraining order due to complexities in the emergency lawsuit filed by USIP.

President Donald Trump's administration backs this takeover, framing it as a move against 'rogue bureaucrats' while aiming to downsize the federal workforce. The incident has sparked significant legal and political debate over government efficiency and authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025