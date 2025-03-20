Left Menu

A Mega-Prison in El Salvador: The Controversial Detention of Migrants and Alleged Gang Members

El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison has drawn attention for its harsh conditions, hosting hundreds of mainly Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S. under the pretense of gang affiliations. The prison faces criticism from human rights organizations for potential violations and praises from some politicians for its tough stance on crime.

Updated: 20-03-2025 06:56 IST
El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison has become a focal point in discussions over human rights and crime prevention. The facility, which can house up to 40,000 inmates, is built in a remote region and has received hundreds of deported Venezuelan migrants accused of gang affiliations by the U.S. government.

During a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele pledged to incarcerate deported criminals at CECOT. Both the Trump administration and subsequent U.S. actions have been criticized for deporting individuals without sufficient evidence of criminal activity, raising human rights concerns.

While some politicians internationally have praised CECOT for its tough approach on criminals, human rights organizations are alarmed by reports of overcrowding and deprivation of basic rights. Accusations include arbitrary detentions and torture. Despite these concerns, Bukele remains firm in his stance, promoting a relentless crackdown on gangs.

