Controversy Erupts Over Duterte’s Arrest and ICC Trial

Philippine officials defended the arrest and International Criminal Court (ICC) transfer of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte amid accusations of illegal abduction. The move faces backlash as ICC plans to try him for alleged crimes against humanity backed by his war on drugs. Supporters petition Supreme Court, challenging ICC’s jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:03 IST
Philippine officials went before the Senate Thursday to defend the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move, which follows accusations of his illegal abduction at the behest of a foreign institution, marks Duterte as the first Asian ex-head of state to face trial at the ICC.

Duterte's indictment over charges of murder as a crime against humanity, linked to his controversial war on drugs from 2016 to 2022, has spurred backlash from his supporters, family, and allies. They argue that his arrest was illegal and that the ICC lacks jurisdiction, a claim put forth in a Supreme Court petition.

The decision came amid a political rift between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Duterte family, despite warnings that the Philippines' incapacity to try Duterte domestically undermines justice. The ICC retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed before the Philippines' withdrawal from the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

