Tensions Rise in Turkey Over Mayor's Detention
Turkey has detained 37 individuals for inciting crime and hatred after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The mayor, accused of graft and supporting a terrorist group, has sparked widespread discussion online. Authorities are actively tracking those responsible for provocative posts related to his detention.
Turkey has arrested 37 suspects for making inflammatory posts following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday.
Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure against President Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist organization. The opposition party has denounced it as a coup attempt.
The authorities identified 261 social media accounts involved, and efforts are underway to apprehend more suspects. Additionally, a company linked to Imamoglu has been seized by the state.
