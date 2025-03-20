Maharashtra Minister Demands Truth in Disha Salian Death Case

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has launched a scathing critique of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's handling of the Disha Salian death case, asserting efforts were made to obscure the truth. A robust debate ensued in the Maharashtra Assembly, with fellow MLA Ameet Satam alleging evidence tampering under the prior administration.

The accusations extended to Aaditya Thackeray and other public figures, with claims that autopsy findings were altered and CCTV footage manipulated. As sentiments of a cover-up swell, Rane anticipates the judiciary's intervention to unravel the alleged injustice and hold accountable any guilty parties.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, representing Satish Salian, introduced grave charges against ex-Minister Thackeray, accusing him of complicity in Salian's demise. Ojha further criticized former officials for dodging accountability. The issue persists as Maharashtra's current government assures continued investigation into Salian's death, with media calls for transparency intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)