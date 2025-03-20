Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Demands Truth in Disha Salian Death Case

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane accuses the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government of concealing the truth about Disha Salian's death. With allegations leveled against prominent figures like Aaditya Thackeray, there is increasing demand for court intervention and a thorough investigation to unveil the facts surrounding the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:21 IST
Maharashtra Minister Demands Truth in Disha Salian Death Case
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has launched a scathing critique of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's handling of the Disha Salian death case, asserting efforts were made to obscure the truth. A robust debate ensued in the Maharashtra Assembly, with fellow MLA Ameet Satam alleging evidence tampering under the prior administration.

The accusations extended to Aaditya Thackeray and other public figures, with claims that autopsy findings were altered and CCTV footage manipulated. As sentiments of a cover-up swell, Rane anticipates the judiciary's intervention to unravel the alleged injustice and hold accountable any guilty parties.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, representing Satish Salian, introduced grave charges against ex-Minister Thackeray, accusing him of complicity in Salian's demise. Ojha further criticized former officials for dodging accountability. The issue persists as Maharashtra's current government assures continued investigation into Salian's death, with media calls for transparency intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025