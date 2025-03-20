Gehlot Criticizes AAP's Handling of Farmer Protests, Invokes Modi's Past Stance

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Thursday, accusing them of failing to uphold democratic principles after detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Gehlot emphasized that both AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lack faith in democracy.

Gehlot attributed the renewed farmer protests to the central government's failure to deliver on its promises, particularly regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) legislation. He reminded reporters that farmers previously ended a prolonged protest only after a dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier demanded MSP legislation as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Amid ongoing talks with Punjab farmers, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for its handling of the situation, while former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the arrests of farmer leaders as several continue their demonstrations. Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait also condemned these actions.

