Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes AAP's Handling of Farmer Protests, Invokes Modi's Past Stance

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the AAP and BJP for suppressing Punjab farmers at the Shambhu border. Gehlot emphasized unmet MSP promises, highlighting Modi's historical support for the law. Union Minister Bittu and SAD's Badal also condemned the AAP government for mishandling farmer protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:20 IST
Gehlot Criticizes AAP's Handling of Farmer Protests, Invokes Modi's Past Stance
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Thursday, accusing them of failing to uphold democratic principles after detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Gehlot emphasized that both AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lack faith in democracy.

Gehlot attributed the renewed farmer protests to the central government's failure to deliver on its promises, particularly regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) legislation. He reminded reporters that farmers previously ended a prolonged protest only after a dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier demanded MSP legislation as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Amid ongoing talks with Punjab farmers, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for its handling of the situation, while former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the arrests of farmer leaders as several continue their demonstrations. Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait also condemned these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025