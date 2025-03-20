Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds with Arrest of Istanbul Mayor

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival to President Erdogan, was arrested, facing charges including graft and aiding a terrorist group. The Kremlin commented that this is a Turkish matter, while the main opposition labeled it a 'coup attempt'.

  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin responded Thursday to the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, asserting that the incident is a sovereign matter for Turkey. Imamoglu, identified as a principal political opponent to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, faced detention on Wednesday amid allegations of graft and involvement with a terrorist organization.

The arrest has drawn criticisms from Turkey's main opposition party, which denounced the move as a 'coup attempt.' The situation has sparked a political uproar as Imamoglu's detention raises questions regarding the motivation and timing amidst Turkey's complex political landscape.

Observers are closely monitoring the developments, which have significant implications for Turkish politics and the balance of power ahead of looming political contests. The Kremlin's statement suggests a cautious approach to the internal dynamics of Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

