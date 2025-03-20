Left Menu

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Rising Crime Rate Spurs Heated Debate

A fierce debate unfolded in Bihar's State Assembly as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clashed with RJD's Rabri Devi. Devi accused Kumar's administration of ignoring the state's escalating crimes like rape and theft. Her remarks followed inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate into allegations against her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Rising Crime Rate Spurs Heated Debate
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heated debate erupted in the Bihar State Assembly on Thursday as tensions flared between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi. Devi accused Kumar's government of stifling opposition voices on critical public safety issues, including rampant instances of rape, theft, and robbery across the state.

Rabri Devi further criticized Nitish Kumar's repeated references to her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, instead of addressing the pressing issues of crime and governance. 'The government's refusal to allow discussions on significant public matters leaves us with no alternatives,' she asserted, urging media attention on the Enforcement Directorate's probing of her family's involvement in the alleged land-for-job scam.

Amidst these tensions, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav denounced the BJP for engaging in 'political vendetta' through legal actions against their party. The RJD emphasized the troubling decline in Bihar's law and order, pointing to recent incidents during Holi that challenge the state's claims of exemplary governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025