Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Rising Crime Rate Spurs Heated Debate

A heated debate erupted in the Bihar State Assembly on Thursday as tensions flared between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi. Devi accused Kumar's government of stifling opposition voices on critical public safety issues, including rampant instances of rape, theft, and robbery across the state.

Rabri Devi further criticized Nitish Kumar's repeated references to her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, instead of addressing the pressing issues of crime and governance. 'The government's refusal to allow discussions on significant public matters leaves us with no alternatives,' she asserted, urging media attention on the Enforcement Directorate's probing of her family's involvement in the alleged land-for-job scam.

Amidst these tensions, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav denounced the BJP for engaging in 'political vendetta' through legal actions against their party. The RJD emphasized the troubling decline in Bihar's law and order, pointing to recent incidents during Holi that challenge the state's claims of exemplary governance.

