Election Commission Revamps to Enhance Voter Experience

In a determined effort to bolster India's democratic framework, the Election Commission under newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, flanked by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, has initiated significant reforms in under a month.

The Commission aims to enhance voter participation and streamline polling efficiency by engaging political parties at all levels and improving the overall voting experience. Key measures include removing voter duplication, ensuring voter list accuracy through collaboration with birth and death registration bodies, and strengthening regular voter list updates.

In tackling urban voting apathy, the Commission intends to set up polling stations within high-rise complexes and large colonies. The recent two-day conference in New Delhi with election officials accelerated these initiatives, emphasizing digital training and ensuring timely interaction with political parties to address emerging electoral issues. The Election Commission's robust plan aims for nationwide completion by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)