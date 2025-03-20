Left Menu

EU Leaders Urged to Address Western Balkans Instability

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic highlighted the political instability in Bosnia and Serbia and urged EU leaders to focus on these issues at the Brussels summit. He cited separatist actions in Bosnia and anti-government rallies in Serbia. Plenkovic also stressed the need to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:49 IST
In a strong statement ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called for heightened attention to the growing instability in the Western Balkans, particularly focusing on Bosnia and Serbia. These regions appear to be facing their most challenging security threats in years.

Pointing to the political crisis in Bosnia, Plenkovic emphasized the impact of separatist actions following the sentencing of Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Meanwhile, Serbia has been witnessing significant anti-government protests triggered by allegations of corruption after a fatal incident at a railway station.

On the international front, Plenkovic encouraged the use of political leverage by the EU and the U.S., particularly under President Donald Trump, to reinforce Ukraine's defense against ongoing conflicts. He underscored the importance of a robust defense capacity for Ukraine's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

