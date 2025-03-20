EU Leaders Urged to Address Western Balkans Instability

In a strong statement ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called for heightened attention to the growing instability in the Western Balkans, particularly focusing on Bosnia and Serbia. These regions appear to be facing their most challenging security threats in years.

Pointing to the political crisis in Bosnia, Plenkovic emphasized the impact of separatist actions following the sentencing of Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Meanwhile, Serbia has been witnessing significant anti-government protests triggered by allegations of corruption after a fatal incident at a railway station.

On the international front, Plenkovic encouraged the use of political leverage by the EU and the U.S., particularly under President Donald Trump, to reinforce Ukraine's defense against ongoing conflicts. He underscored the importance of a robust defense capacity for Ukraine's survival.

