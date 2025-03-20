Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity During UK Visit Amid Image Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made an appeal to her political adversaries, asking them to avoid besmirching West Bengal's reputation internationally as she readies for her visit to the United Kingdom on March 22.

During her UK trip, Banerjee is scheduled for business meetings and cultural programs, including events at the Indian High Commission on March 24 and G2G programs on March 26 and 27. She highlighted the strong ties between West Bengal and the UK in sectors like medicine, education, and culture.

Banerjee, who is set to return by March 28, emphasized Bengal's role as India's cultural capital, comparing it to Maharashtra's status as the financial hub. Her statement follows the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, where the state received investment proposals worth Rs. 4.4 lakh crore, attracting over 5000 investors from various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)