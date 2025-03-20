Left Menu

EU Leaders Urged to Commit Billions for Ukraine Amid Defense Spending Debate

European Union Chief Kaja Kallas calls for a commitment of 5 billion euros from EU leaders for artillery shells to aid Ukraine in peace talks. The EU is divided on strengthening military capabilities, especially among southern countries. Discussions on increasing defense spending and collective EU resources are ongoing.

Updated: 20-03-2025 17:28 IST
EU Leaders Urged to Commit Billions for Ukraine Amid Defense Spending Debate
Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to allot 5 billion euros for artillery shells for Ukraine, aiming to fortify its position in peace negotiations.

The call comes amid internal EU disagreements on military support for Kyiv. Despite a proposal to commit 40 billion euros in military aid earlier, Kallas has revised the figure to the current amount due to reluctance from some members, mainly in southern Europe.

EU leaders are discussing ways to enhance their own defenses to deter future threats from Moscow. The summit includes debates on pooling military resources for a stronger European defense, reflecting widespread concern over Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

