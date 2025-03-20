Left Menu

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Stronger Security and Economic Ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are committed to enhancing their defense and security collaboration. At a meeting in Jeddah, leaders from both nations discussed deepening economic ties, investments, and regional stability. Cultural and educational exchanges were also emphasized to strengthen bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have committed to bolstering their defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of addressing regional security challenges together, as announced by official media.

The announcement followed a meeting between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they agreed to enhance economic collaboration and cultural ties. Discussions included regional stability and a shared vision for progress.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the enhanced economic ties, with Saudi Arabia committing to increased investments in Pakistan. They also emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration, aiming to elevate their partnership.

