Karnataka's Intelligence Under Scrutiny: Allegations and Political Intrigue

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has firmly denied allegations suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is deploying state intelligence to monitor the activities of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's faction, amid escalating tensions within the ruling Congress party.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara refuted claims of illegal phone tapping, stating that while the political intelligence wing provides daily updates to the Chief Minister, such practices are standard across successive governments. Opposition parties, including the BJP and JD(S), have voiced criticisms, accusing the government of politicizing state machinery for political interests.

These allegations arise amidst ongoing speculation over power dynamics within the Congress, following a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Opposition figures argue that the focus should be on effective governance rather than internal surveillance, challenging the administration to prioritize public service over political maneuvering.

