Karnataka's Intelligence Under Scrutiny: Allegations and Political Intrigue
Karnataka's Home Minister denies accusations of the Chief Minister using state intelligence to monitor Deputy CM's allies. Allegations of phone tapping are dismissed, with assurances that intelligence gathering follows standard practices. Opposition leaders criticize the perceived political use of state machinery.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has firmly denied allegations suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is deploying state intelligence to monitor the activities of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's faction, amid escalating tensions within the ruling Congress party.
Addressing the media, Parameshwara refuted claims of illegal phone tapping, stating that while the political intelligence wing provides daily updates to the Chief Minister, such practices are standard across successive governments. Opposition parties, including the BJP and JD(S), have voiced criticisms, accusing the government of politicizing state machinery for political interests.
These allegations arise amidst ongoing speculation over power dynamics within the Congress, following a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Opposition figures argue that the focus should be on effective governance rather than internal surveillance, challenging the administration to prioritize public service over political maneuvering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
