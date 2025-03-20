Expenditure Revealed: PM Modi's Costly US Visit in June 2023

The Indian government has disclosed that over Rs 22 crore was spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in June 2023. The Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, presented these figures during a session in the Rajya Sabha, shedding light on the costs associated with the prime minister's international trips.

In response to a query from the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Margherita detailed the expenses related to Modi's foreign visits over the past three years. These expenses covered various major categories including hotel arrangements, community receptions, and transportation.

The minister also included a historical comparison, showing expenditures from visits to other countries like Germany and France prior to 2014. This revelation underscores the significant financial implications of diplomatic endeavors on the global stage.

