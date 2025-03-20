EU Defies Putin's Demands with Ukraine Defense Strategy

In a bold move, the European Union is sidestepping Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to halt military aid to Ukraine. During a summit, EU leaders emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need for Ukraine to stay on its path towards EU membership. He stressed that a robust Ukrainian military is crucial for its independence and future peace talks.

The EU's strategy includes providing air defense systems, drones, and artillery to Ukraine, while also training troops. Financial support, amounting to billions, bolsters Ukraine's defense industry against Russian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)