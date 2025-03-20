EU Defies Putin's Demands with Ukraine Defense Strategy
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to cease Western aid to Ukraine, the EU continues to bolster Ukraine's military. Through a 'porcupine strategy,' the EU supports building Ukraine's defense capabilities, including air defense, drones, and artillery, ensuring its security and independence against Russian aggression.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a bold move, the European Union is sidestepping Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to halt military aid to Ukraine. During a summit, EU leaders emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need for Ukraine to stay on its path towards EU membership. He stressed that a robust Ukrainian military is crucial for its independence and future peace talks.
The EU's strategy includes providing air defense systems, drones, and artillery to Ukraine, while also training troops. Financial support, amounting to billions, bolsters Ukraine's defense industry against Russian threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Rethinks Defense Strategy Amid U.S. Aid Uncertainty
Germany's Greens Propose Independent Security and Defense Strategy Amid Borrowing Dispute
U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Proposal
U.S. Resumes Military Aid and Negotiates Ceasefire Proposal with Ukraine
Poland's Call for Nuclear Arms: A New Defense Strategy