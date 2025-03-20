Left Menu

EU Defies Putin's Demands with Ukraine Defense Strategy

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to cease Western aid to Ukraine, the EU continues to bolster Ukraine's military. Through a 'porcupine strategy,' the EU supports building Ukraine's defense capabilities, including air defense, drones, and artillery, ensuring its security and independence against Russian aggression.

Updated: 20-03-2025 20:14 IST
In a bold move, the European Union is sidestepping Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to halt military aid to Ukraine. During a summit, EU leaders emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need for Ukraine to stay on its path towards EU membership. He stressed that a robust Ukrainian military is crucial for its independence and future peace talks.

The EU's strategy includes providing air defense systems, drones, and artillery to Ukraine, while also training troops. Financial support, amounting to billions, bolsters Ukraine's defense industry against Russian threats.

