Nicola Sturgeon Cleared: A Big Political Relief

Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in a prolonged police investigation concerning the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP), a matter that had cast a shadow over her significant political legacy. The inquiry began nearly four years ago and involved allegations regarding funds intended for the Scottish independence campaign.

The investigation targeted over 600,000 pounds ($730,000) raised in 2017, meant to be reserved for the independence drive but allegedly spent elsewhere. Sturgeon, aged 54, who resigned shockingly in early 2023, was detained for questioning in June but denied any malpractice. Police Scotland announced that a woman fitting Sturgeon's description was no longer under investigation, much to her relief.

Concurrently, Sturgeon's estranged husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, faced embezzlement charges in court. As Sturgeon steps away from frontline politics, this chapter in her career appears to be closing, though its impacts linger on Scottish politics and the SNP's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)