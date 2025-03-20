Breach of Privilege Motion in Jammu Assembly Over AAP Member's Allegations

The BJP in Jammu has initiated a breach of privilege motion against AAP's Mehraj Malik. Malik accused the BJP of constructing its office on state land in Kathua, an allegation that has led to significant uproar in the Assembly, with BJP members demanding evidence to substantiate his claims.

Despite the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, emphasizing the gravity of the issue and criticizing the delay in addressing their motion, Speaker Abdul Rahim responded that the privilege committee has not yet been constituted. He ensured that the motion has been marked for processing.

BJP's Sham Lal Sharma reiterated that the office was built on legitimately purchased land, contrary to the allegations. The matter awaits the formation of the privilege committee for further proceedings.

