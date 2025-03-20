Breach of Privilege Motion in Jammu Assembly Over AAP Member's Allegations
The BJP has filed a breach of privilege motion against AAP member Mehraj Malik in the Jammu Assembly following his accusations that the BJP office in Kathua is built on state land. The Speaker has acknowledged the motion, but a committee to address it is yet to be formed.
- Country:
- India
The BJP in Jammu has initiated a breach of privilege motion against AAP's Mehraj Malik. Malik accused the BJP of constructing its office on state land in Kathua, an allegation that has led to significant uproar in the Assembly, with BJP members demanding evidence to substantiate his claims.
Despite the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, emphasizing the gravity of the issue and criticizing the delay in addressing their motion, Speaker Abdul Rahim responded that the privilege committee has not yet been constituted. He ensured that the motion has been marked for processing.
BJP's Sham Lal Sharma reiterated that the office was built on legitimately purchased land, contrary to the allegations. The matter awaits the formation of the privilege committee for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Stands Firm Against AAP Pressure on BJP Agenda
AAP's Countdown to Women's Financial Aid Promise
Out on bail, MCOCA accused posts reel with ‘baap toh baap rahenga’ message; sent back to jail
Luxury Villas Redefine Chennai's Real Estate Landscape with DRA 'Inara'