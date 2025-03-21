Left Menu

Tragic Clash Unfolds: Local BNP Leader Dies Amidst Factional Feud

Md Rashed, a former local JCD leader, died from injuries sustained in a factional clash in Bangladesh. The conflict arose over embankment construction issues between local factions of BNP, with involvement from Awami League supporters. Police are currently seeking to apprehend those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:15 IST
Tragic Clash Unfolds: Local BNP Leader Dies Amidst Factional Feud
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Md Rashed, a former general secretary of a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) union-level committee and a local leader, has died from injuries incurred during a factional clash in Bangladesh.

The incident took place amidst a dispute over embankment construction in South Sakuchia Union's Ward-9, involving two BNP factions. Eyewitnesses confirmed that Awami League supporters also participated, leading to broader tensions and at least ten injuries.

Rashed's family has filed a formal complaint, prompting law enforcement to pursue those accountable. The police are actively investigating to arrest the individuals involved, as Rashed's death adds urgency to resolving this violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025