Tragic Clash Unfolds: Local BNP Leader Dies Amidst Factional Feud

Md Rashed, a former general secretary of a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) union-level committee and a local leader, has died from injuries incurred during a factional clash in Bangladesh.

The incident took place amidst a dispute over embankment construction in South Sakuchia Union's Ward-9, involving two BNP factions. Eyewitnesses confirmed that Awami League supporters also participated, leading to broader tensions and at least ten injuries.

Rashed's family has filed a formal complaint, prompting law enforcement to pursue those accountable. The police are actively investigating to arrest the individuals involved, as Rashed's death adds urgency to resolving this violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)