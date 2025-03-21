Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Shaping U.S. Education's Future

President Trump plans to sign an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, placing school policy in state hands. Despite reshaping efforts, the department will continue to manage student loans and grants. The American public largely opposes this move, highlighting the political divide in U.S. education policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order today, aiming to dismantle the Department of Education and transfer school policy control to states. This move aligns with his campaign promise and has sparked enthusiasm among conservatives, while raising concerns among education advocates.

The executive order follows recent announcements of significant staff reductions at the department, marking Trump's ongoing efforts to reshape government operations. This event, attended by supporters, serves as a showcase of Trump's commitment to his campaign pledges, although further legislative action would be needed to fully dissolve the department.

While the Department of Education manages federal grants and student loans, the plan to phase out its responsibilities has faced opposition from both Democrats and a significant portion of the public. Recent polls indicate a majority of Americans oppose dismantling the department, emphasizing the contentious nature of educational policy in the U.S. political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

