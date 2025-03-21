Trump's Executive Order: Shaping U.S. Education's Future

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order today, aiming to dismantle the Department of Education and transfer school policy control to states. This move aligns with his campaign promise and has sparked enthusiasm among conservatives, while raising concerns among education advocates.

The executive order follows recent announcements of significant staff reductions at the department, marking Trump's ongoing efforts to reshape government operations. This event, attended by supporters, serves as a showcase of Trump's commitment to his campaign pledges, although further legislative action would be needed to fully dissolve the department.

While the Department of Education manages federal grants and student loans, the plan to phase out its responsibilities has faced opposition from both Democrats and a significant portion of the public. Recent polls indicate a majority of Americans oppose dismantling the department, emphasizing the contentious nature of educational policy in the U.S. political landscape.

