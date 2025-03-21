Judge Criticizes Insufficient Trump Administration Response

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Thursday condemned the Trump administration's response to a judicial inquiry concerning the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants as "woefully insufficient." The judge is considering whether officials breached his earlier order that temporarily halted the expulsions.

Boasberg instructed administration officials to clarify by March 25 why their actions did not contravene his directive to return the deported migrants to the United States. This call for explanation highlights ongoing legal and humanitarian dilemmas central to the deportation proceedings.

This development underscores the administration's challenges in navigating complex immigration laws and the critical scrutiny from the judiciary over its deportation practices, particularly concerning vulnerable migrant groups from politically unstable regions like Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)